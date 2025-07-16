Legal Showdown: Trump vs. Public Broadcasting

President Donald Trump's administration has launched a legal battle against three Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) board members who have resisted removal from their posts. The lawsuit, filed in Washington D.C., claims that Trump lawfully terminated Laura Ross, Diane Kaplan, and Tom Rothman, seeking a court intervention to enforce their ouster.

This legal escalation underscores a deeper conflict over the role of government funding in public media. The CPB, responsible for directing over $500 million to public broadcasters like PBS and NPR, finds itself at the center of a controversy fueled by the Trump administration's broader efforts to cut subsidies, arguing these outlets promote a liberal agenda.

The CPB was established in 1967 as a safeguard for independent public media. The White House and Republican critics have long questioned its financial ties with these broadcasters. The ongoing legal wrangle has now put the judiciary in a pivotal role, with implications for how public media could be funded in the future.