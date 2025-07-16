Pentagon Ends National Guard Deployment in LA Amid Protests and Legal Controversies

The Pentagon has concluded its deployment of 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles, nearly half the total sent to manage protests over the Trump administration's immigration policies. This decision leaves 4,000 Guard members and 700 Marines in the city.

The withdrawal occurred suddenly after several weeks of protests, including those against President Trump's controversial deployment, countered by Gov. Gavin Newsom's legal attempts to halt the operation. Newsom contends the deployment violated legal standards, particularly the Posse Comitatus Act, which limits military involvement in domestic law enforcement.

Tuesday's Pentagon decision has been criticized by Newsom, who claims the troops were used as political pawns, affecting their civilian responsibilities. The legal battle over their deployment continues, with federal courts set to review compliance with the Act next month.