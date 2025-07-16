Left Menu

Controversial Firings of Immigration Court Judges Stir Chaos

The Trump administration has fired 17 immigration court judges amid a push for mass deportations, sparking criticism from the judges' union and a Democratic Senator. This move comes as immigration courts face a backlog of 3.5 million cases, with fears growing among immigrants attending court. The Justice Department declined comment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 07:42 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 07:42 IST
Controversial Firings of Immigration Court Judges Stir Chaos
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The recent firing of 17 immigration court judges by the Trump administration has caused uproar, with the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers condemning the action. According to the union, these judges were terminated 'without cause' while working across 10 states, all amidst a backdrop of mass deportation efforts.

Union President Matt Biggs criticized the decision, stating it goes against public interest, especially as Congress has authorized 800 immigration judges. He urged the administration to halt firings in favor of hiring more judges. Amidst these firings, deportation proceedings have sparked fear among immigrants, who face arrest immediately after court appearances.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin highlighted one judge's dismissal as retribution for speaking with him during a visit, calling it an abuse of power. The firings have compounded the immigration court backlog, already burdened with 3.5 million cases. Despite a $3.3 billion injection for enforcement, the Justice Department's actions threaten to hinder progress.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025