Controversial Firings of Immigration Court Judges Stir Chaos

The recent firing of 17 immigration court judges by the Trump administration has caused uproar, with the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers condemning the action. According to the union, these judges were terminated 'without cause' while working across 10 states, all amidst a backdrop of mass deportation efforts.

Union President Matt Biggs criticized the decision, stating it goes against public interest, especially as Congress has authorized 800 immigration judges. He urged the administration to halt firings in favor of hiring more judges. Amidst these firings, deportation proceedings have sparked fear among immigrants, who face arrest immediately after court appearances.

Democratic Senator Dick Durbin highlighted one judge's dismissal as retribution for speaking with him during a visit, calling it an abuse of power. The firings have compounded the immigration court backlog, already burdened with 3.5 million cases. Despite a $3.3 billion injection for enforcement, the Justice Department's actions threaten to hinder progress.