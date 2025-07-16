Left Menu

Palghar Police Urge Public to Stay Calm Amid Child-Kidnapping Rumors

Authorities in Palghar district, Maharashtra, caution residents against believing rumors about child kidnappings circulating on social media. Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh emphasizes the need for calm and cooperation with law enforcement during the investigation. Previous incidents illustrate the potential dangers of reacting to unverified information.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 16-07-2025 10:01 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:01 IST
Palghar Police Urge Public to Stay Calm Amid Child-Kidnapping Rumors
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an effort to maintain peace and order, authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have urged residents to remain calm and refrain from believing unverified rumors circulating on social media concerning child kidnappings.

These rumors suggest that several masked individuals attempted to abduct children, sparking fear among citizens in the area.

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh has assured the public that the matter is under investigation and encourages cooperation with law enforcement to prevent unwarranted panic. Additionally, he warns against taking the law into one's own hands, citing a tragic 2020 incident involving the lynching of two monks due to similar rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Asia’s Financial Safety Nets Are Failing: Urgent Gaps in Insurance and Pension Systems

Indonesia’s Pension Crisis Looms as OECD Warns of Low Coverage and Sustainability Gaps

Are Pensions Keeping the Best Teachers? Data Shows No Effect on Effort or Retention

WHO Urges People-Centred Solutions to End TB in High-Risk and Marginalized Groups

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025