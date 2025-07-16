Palghar Police Urge Public to Stay Calm Amid Child-Kidnapping Rumors
Authorities in Palghar district, Maharashtra, caution residents against believing rumors about child kidnappings circulating on social media. Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh emphasizes the need for calm and cooperation with law enforcement during the investigation. Previous incidents illustrate the potential dangers of reacting to unverified information.
In an effort to maintain peace and order, authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have urged residents to remain calm and refrain from believing unverified rumors circulating on social media concerning child kidnappings.
These rumors suggest that several masked individuals attempted to abduct children, sparking fear among citizens in the area.
Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh has assured the public that the matter is under investigation and encourages cooperation with law enforcement to prevent unwarranted panic. Additionally, he warns against taking the law into one's own hands, citing a tragic 2020 incident involving the lynching of two monks due to similar rumors.
