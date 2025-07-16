Palghar Police Urge Public to Stay Calm Amid Child-Kidnapping Rumors

In an effort to maintain peace and order, authorities in Maharashtra's Palghar district have urged residents to remain calm and refrain from believing unverified rumors circulating on social media concerning child kidnappings.

These rumors suggest that several masked individuals attempted to abduct children, sparking fear among citizens in the area.

Superintendent of Police Yatish Deshmukh has assured the public that the matter is under investigation and encourages cooperation with law enforcement to prevent unwarranted panic. Additionally, he warns against taking the law into one's own hands, citing a tragic 2020 incident involving the lynching of two monks due to similar rumors.

(With inputs from agencies.)