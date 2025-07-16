Left Menu

Border Tensions Flare: Cattle Smuggling Sparks Violence

Two BSF personnel were injured during an attack by suspected cattle smugglers near the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya. The incident involved around 20 people and a herd of cattle. In self-defense, the BSF fired warning shots. Twelve cattle were recovered as the smugglers fled. Investigations continue.

Updated: 16-07-2025 10:31 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 10:31 IST
Two Border Security Force (BSF) personnel sustained injuries in a confrontation with suspected cattle smugglers at the India-Bangladesh border in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district, officials reported. The incident unfolded near the Khasimara river in the early morning of July 12.

According to an FIR filed with Meghalaya Police, BSF personnel observed the movement of 30 to 40 cattle heads accompanied by about 20 individuals along the Bangladeshi side of the border. Upon challenging the group, they were met with stone pelting from around 40 to 50 individuals across the border.

In response, the BSF troops fired warning shots in self-defense, leading to the smugglers' retreat. Subsequently, the BSF recovered 13 cattle heads. Further investigations are in progress, as confirmed by the authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

