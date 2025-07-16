Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

In a significant move, a Pakistani court has mandated the central government to constitute a probe commission within 30 days to address escalating concerns over the misuse of the country's stringent blasphemy laws.

The blasphemy laws, known for inciting mob violence, were fortified in the 1980s under military ruler Ziaul Haq. Individuals accused under these laws often face extrajudicial threats or fatal violence.

The Islamabad High Court, led by Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan, referenced persistent patterns of misuse, and called for an investigation into allegations that officials have entrapped individuals for extortion purposes. The commission is expected to complete its inquiry promptly, reflecting a critical response to a prolonged rise in blasphemy cases.

