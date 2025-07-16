Left Menu

Stalemate Continues: Iran Sets Preconditions for Nuclear Talks

Iran's parliament demands preconditions before resuming nuclear negotiations with the U.S., following recent military strikes on its facilities. Indirect talks have stalled due to Tehran's refusal to end uranium enrichment. France, the UK, and Germany threaten to reimpose sanctions by August's end absent progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 13:30 IST
Stalemate Continues: Iran Sets Preconditions for Nuclear Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Iran's parliament announced that the country will not engage in nuclear negotiations with the United States until specific preconditions are met. This declaration, as reported by Iranian state media, underscores Tehran's stance in light of recent military tensions.

The statement accuses the U.S. of using negotiations to disguise potential military actions by Israel against Iran. It emphasized that talks cannot occur until these preconditions, which remain undefined, are fulfilled. Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has mentioned the need for guarantees against further attacks.

The tension follows last month's airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran's nuclear sites, accused of fostering a weapons program. However, Iran insists its nuclear ambitions are strictly civilian. With indirect negotiations deadlocked and the U.S. setting an August deadline for progress, European nations are prepared to trigger U.N. sanctions if an agreement isn't reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025