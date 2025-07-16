Stalemate Continues: Iran Sets Preconditions for Nuclear Talks

Iran's parliament announced that the country will not engage in nuclear negotiations with the United States until specific preconditions are met. This declaration, as reported by Iranian state media, underscores Tehran's stance in light of recent military tensions.

The statement accuses the U.S. of using negotiations to disguise potential military actions by Israel against Iran. It emphasized that talks cannot occur until these preconditions, which remain undefined, are fulfilled. Previously, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has mentioned the need for guarantees against further attacks.

The tension follows last month's airstrikes by the U.S. and Israel on Iran's nuclear sites, accused of fostering a weapons program. However, Iran insists its nuclear ambitions are strictly civilian. With indirect negotiations deadlocked and the U.S. setting an August deadline for progress, European nations are prepared to trigger U.N. sanctions if an agreement isn't reached.

