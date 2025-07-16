Tragic Blast: Kenyan Soldiers Fall to IED Near Somali Border

A deadly explosion claimed the lives of three Kenyan soldiers conducting a routine patrol along a road in the eastern part of the country, near the Somali border, as confirmed by the military.

The attack involved an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which struck on Tuesday morning between Sankuri and Kiunga, a town 12 km away from Somalia. The Kenya Defence Forces announced the tragic loss of three soldiers who 'paid the ultimate sacrifice.'

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked Islamist group, with a significant presence in southern and central Somalia, often launches cross-border attacks. Analysts suggest these attacks aim to pressure Kenya into pulling its troops from Somalia's peacekeeping efforts.

