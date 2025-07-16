Left Menu

Tragic Blast: Kenyan Soldiers Fall to IED Near Somali Border

Three Kenyan soldiers were killed by an improvised explosive device while on patrol near the Somali border. The attack, linked to al Shabaab, underscores ongoing tensions as militants seek to pressure Kenya to withdraw its peacekeeping forces from Somalia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 16-07-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 14:15 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Kenya

A deadly explosion claimed the lives of three Kenyan soldiers conducting a routine patrol along a road in the eastern part of the country, near the Somali border, as confirmed by the military.

The attack involved an Improvised Explosive Device (IED), which struck on Tuesday morning between Sankuri and Kiunga, a town 12 km away from Somalia. The Kenya Defence Forces announced the tragic loss of three soldiers who 'paid the ultimate sacrifice.'

Al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-linked Islamist group, with a significant presence in southern and central Somalia, often launches cross-border attacks. Analysts suggest these attacks aim to pressure Kenya into pulling its troops from Somalia's peacekeeping efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

