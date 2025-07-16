E3 Nations Consider Snapback of Iran Sanctions

Germany, in conjunction with France and Britain, known as the E3, has signaled that it may reactivate United Nations sanctions on Iran if ongoing nuclear disputes aren't resolved by the end of summer. A spokesperson from the German foreign office indicated that a sustainable and verifiable diplomatic solution is essential.

The diplomatic approach must adequately address the security interests of the international community. Should these diplomatic efforts fail, the E3 has the option to trigger the 'snapback' mechanism, effectively reimposing all UN sanctions lifted under the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement.

The 'snapback' mechanism is designed to automatically restore previous sanctions if the terms of the nuclear deal are not adhered to, providing a significant diplomatic tool for ensuring compliance and addressing any unresolved security concerns.

