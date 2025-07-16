Tragedy Strikes at Gaza Food Distribution
On Wednesday, a stampede at a food distribution site in Gaza, managed by a U.S.-backed organization, resulted in 20 deaths. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund attributes the tragedy to misinformation spread by Hamas, without evidence. Israeli military strikes also led to the deaths of 41 others, including 11 children.
In a tragic turn of events, 20 Palestinians lost their lives due to a stampede at a Gaza food distribution site overseen by a U.S.-supported organization. The incident marks the first time the organization has acknowledged fatalities linked to its operations amidst an ongoing humanitarian crisis.
The Gaza Humanitarian Fund blamed the Hamas militant group for escalating panic that led to the violence, despite lacking concrete evidence. Chaos at the site, reportedly fueled by tear gas and misinformation, caused a frantic rush, resulting in deaths not from gunfire, but suffocation and trampling, as recounted by witnesses.
Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed 41 others, including children and women. The situation remains dire, with ongoing military interventions contributing to high civilian casualties and complex negotiations showing little progress towards peace.
(With inputs from agencies.)
