Tragedy Strikes at Gaza Food Distribution

In a tragic turn of events, 20 Palestinians lost their lives due to a stampede at a Gaza food distribution site overseen by a U.S.-supported organization. The incident marks the first time the organization has acknowledged fatalities linked to its operations amidst an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund blamed the Hamas militant group for escalating panic that led to the violence, despite lacking concrete evidence. Chaos at the site, reportedly fueled by tear gas and misinformation, caused a frantic rush, resulting in deaths not from gunfire, but suffocation and trampling, as recounted by witnesses.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed 41 others, including children and women. The situation remains dire, with ongoing military interventions contributing to high civilian casualties and complex negotiations showing little progress towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)