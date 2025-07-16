Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Gaza Food Distribution

On Wednesday, a stampede at a food distribution site in Gaza, managed by a U.S.-backed organization, resulted in 20 deaths. The Gaza Humanitarian Fund attributes the tragedy to misinformation spread by Hamas, without evidence. Israeli military strikes also led to the deaths of 41 others, including 11 children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:14 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Gaza Food Distribution
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tragic turn of events, 20 Palestinians lost their lives due to a stampede at a Gaza food distribution site overseen by a U.S.-supported organization. The incident marks the first time the organization has acknowledged fatalities linked to its operations amidst an ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The Gaza Humanitarian Fund blamed the Hamas militant group for escalating panic that led to the violence, despite lacking concrete evidence. Chaos at the site, reportedly fueled by tear gas and misinformation, caused a frantic rush, resulting in deaths not from gunfire, but suffocation and trampling, as recounted by witnesses.

Meanwhile, Israeli airstrikes in Gaza killed 41 others, including children and women. The situation remains dire, with ongoing military interventions contributing to high civilian casualties and complex negotiations showing little progress towards peace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025