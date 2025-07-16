Delhi High Court Seeks Response on E-commerce Rider Traffic Violations

The Delhi High Court, in a significant step, has demanded responses from the central government, the Delhi administration, and the Delhi Police concerning allegations of traffic rule violations by e-commerce delivery riders. The court, led by Chief Justice D K Upadhyaya and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, has tasked the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Delhi Transport Department, and the Delhi Police Commissioner to submit their replies, scheduling the matter for October 8.

Petitioned by advocate Shashank Shri Tripathi, the plea highlights ongoing violations of the Motor Vehicles Act by delivery partners from several e-commerce platforms within the capital. The plea criticizes delivery personnel for transporting excessively large and heavy items, contravening permissible weight and dimension limits, thus endangering public safety and vehicle stability.

The plea additionally calls for stringent regulatory guidelines to oversee delivery operations within the gig economy, pressing for compliance with existing vehicle and traffic regulations. Notable companies cited in the petition include Urban Company, Zomato, Swiggy, Amazon, and McDonald's, among others, who are expected to ensure adherence to legal standards.