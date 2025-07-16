Tamil Nadu Pushes for Katchatheevu Retrieval Amidst Political Tensions
Chief Minister MK Stalin criticizes the BJP-led Union government for political maneuvering over the Katchatheevu island issue, alleging a lack of concern for Tamil Nadu fishermen. The state continuously presses for the retrieval of Katchatheevu and release of fishermen detained in Sri Lanka.
On Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a strong critique against the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of lacking concern for Tamil Nadu fishermen while engaging in political games over Katchatheevu island, ceded to Sri Lanka. Addressing a government event, Stalin emphasized that the Tamil Nadu state is taking all necessary steps to secure traditional fishing rights and protect its fishermen.
He highlighted a resolution passed in the state Assembly on April 2, 2025, calling for the retrieval of Katchatheevu. According to Stalin, the state government is urging the Centre to facilitate the release of Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan custody, along with their boats. He questioned the BJP's efforts over the past decade regarding Katchatheevu's retrieval and protecting fishermen from arrests during territorial disputes.
Stalin accused Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath of alleging Tamil Nadu fishermen trespass into Katchatheevu and claimed a lack of response from India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He urged direct intervention from the Prime Minister to resolve the issue and assured continuous efforts by the Tamil Nadu government and DMK to achieve a solution.
