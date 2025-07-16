Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Pushes for Katchatheevu Retrieval Amidst Political Tensions

Chief Minister MK Stalin criticizes the BJP-led Union government for political maneuvering over the Katchatheevu island issue, alleging a lack of concern for Tamil Nadu fishermen. The state continuously presses for the retrieval of Katchatheevu and release of fishermen detained in Sri Lanka.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mayiladuthurai | Updated: 16-07-2025 16:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 16:40 IST
Tamil Nadu Pushes for Katchatheevu Retrieval Amidst Political Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, Chief Minister MK Stalin launched a strong critique against the BJP-led Union government, accusing it of lacking concern for Tamil Nadu fishermen while engaging in political games over Katchatheevu island, ceded to Sri Lanka. Addressing a government event, Stalin emphasized that the Tamil Nadu state is taking all necessary steps to secure traditional fishing rights and protect its fishermen.

He highlighted a resolution passed in the state Assembly on April 2, 2025, calling for the retrieval of Katchatheevu. According to Stalin, the state government is urging the Centre to facilitate the release of Indian fishermen from Sri Lankan custody, along with their boats. He questioned the BJP's efforts over the past decade regarding Katchatheevu's retrieval and protecting fishermen from arrests during territorial disputes.

Stalin accused Sri Lanka's Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath of alleging Tamil Nadu fishermen trespass into Katchatheevu and claimed a lack of response from India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar. He urged direct intervention from the Prime Minister to resolve the issue and assured continuous efforts by the Tamil Nadu government and DMK to achieve a solution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New cybersecurity breakthrough uses AI and image analysis to stop zero-day attacks in cloud environments

Next-gen digital currency model tackles quantum threats and CBDC centralization

Crop farms emit less, livestock farms lead in GHG emissions

Unlocking household prosperity: The hidden power of human capital in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025