Allegations and Arrests: Uncovering the Chhangur Baba Conversion Case

Three individuals have been accused of assaulting a former assistant to withdraw his statement against Chhangur Baba, a self-proclaimed godman involved in a religious conversion racket. The complaint has led to a police case and ongoing investigation while key participants remain under custody.

  • Country:
  • India

Three individuals have been apprehended on charges of assaulting a former assistant of Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba, in an attempt to coerce him into withdrawing testimony against the controversial figure. The police confirmed the incident on Wednesday.

The complainant, Harjeet Singh, alleged that on July 7, while heading to purchase medication, he was accosted near Utraula crossing in Balrampur by Riaz, Nawab, and Kamaluddin. The three reportedly assaulted Singh and attempted to intimidate him into retracting a statement made against Chhangur Baba on July 3 in Lucknow.

Singh further claimed he was threatened with death if he refused to comply. Police have registered a case against the accused under pertinent legal sections and initiated a probe. Authorities earlier arrested Chhangur Baba and co-accused Neetu alias Nasreen, linking them to an organized conversion network targeting non-Muslims.

