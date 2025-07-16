Tensions Rise with Another Strike in Damascus

On Wednesday, an explosion echoed through the streets of Damascus, Syria's capital, according to eyewitnesses, including a Reuters reporter. This incident has escalated existing regional tensions.

The Syrian state news agency quickly reported the explosion as the result of an Israeli airstrike. This revelation comes amid a backdrop of already high tensions and repeated altercations in the region.

This strike is likely to fuel further disputes between the neighboring countries, as international observers closely watch the unfolding situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)