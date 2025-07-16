Left Menu

Tensions Rise with Another Strike in Damascus

A new explosion occurred in Damascus, Syria's capital, on Wednesday. The Syrian state news agency attributed it to an Israeli strike, adding to the complex regional tensions.

On Wednesday, an explosion echoed through the streets of Damascus, Syria's capital, according to eyewitnesses, including a Reuters reporter. This incident has escalated existing regional tensions.

The Syrian state news agency quickly reported the explosion as the result of an Israeli airstrike. This revelation comes amid a backdrop of already high tensions and repeated altercations in the region.

This strike is likely to fuel further disputes between the neighboring countries, as international observers closely watch the unfolding situation.

