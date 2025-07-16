Justice Demanded: NHRC Takes Action on Tragic Witchcraft Murders in Bihar

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Bihar government and state police chief following reports of a horrific incident involving the murder of five members of a Scheduled Tribe family in Purnia district. The killings were allegedly prompted by accusations of 'practising witchcraft.'

The NHRC, acting on these media reports, has demanded a detailed investigation and provided protection for the 16-year-old surviving family member. The commission underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that the allegations, if true, indicate severe human rights violations.

The rights body has given a two-week deadline for a report detailing the investigation's progress and any arrests made. The attack reportedly involved a mob of 50 people accusing the family of causing local misfortunes through witchcraft, leading to the violent deaths and burning of the victims' bodies.