Justice Demanded: NHRC Takes Action on Tragic Witchcraft Murders in Bihar
The NHRC has issued notices to the Bihar government and state police over reports of a Scheduled Tribe family allegedly hacked to death for 'practising witchcraft.' The commission seeks a report on the investigation while ensuring the safety of a young survivor.
- Country:
- India
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Bihar government and state police chief following reports of a horrific incident involving the murder of five members of a Scheduled Tribe family in Purnia district. The killings were allegedly prompted by accusations of 'practising witchcraft.'
The NHRC, acting on these media reports, has demanded a detailed investigation and provided protection for the 16-year-old surviving family member. The commission underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that the allegations, if true, indicate severe human rights violations.
The rights body has given a two-week deadline for a report detailing the investigation's progress and any arrests made. The attack reportedly involved a mob of 50 people accusing the family of causing local misfortunes through witchcraft, leading to the violent deaths and burning of the victims' bodies.
