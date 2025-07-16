Left Menu

Justice Demanded: NHRC Takes Action on Tragic Witchcraft Murders in Bihar

The NHRC has issued notices to the Bihar government and state police over reports of a Scheduled Tribe family allegedly hacked to death for 'practising witchcraft.' The commission seeks a report on the investigation while ensuring the safety of a young survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:33 IST
Justice Demanded: NHRC Takes Action on Tragic Witchcraft Murders in Bihar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued notices to the Bihar government and state police chief following reports of a horrific incident involving the murder of five members of a Scheduled Tribe family in Purnia district. The killings were allegedly prompted by accusations of 'practising witchcraft.'

The NHRC, acting on these media reports, has demanded a detailed investigation and provided protection for the 16-year-old surviving family member. The commission underscored the gravity of the situation, stating that the allegations, if true, indicate severe human rights violations.

The rights body has given a two-week deadline for a report detailing the investigation's progress and any arrests made. The attack reportedly involved a mob of 50 people accusing the family of causing local misfortunes through witchcraft, leading to the violent deaths and burning of the victims' bodies.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025