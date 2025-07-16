Left Menu

Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Syria's Capital

An Israeli airstrike near Damascus's presidential palace and intensified attacks damaged Syria's defense ministry. Tensions rose as Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Syrian government following clashes in Sweida, a Druze-majority city.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:40 IST
In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike targeted an area adjacent to the presidential palace in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.

Massive airstrikes have caused considerable damage to the Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus, as seen in live footage broadcasted by Al Jazeera TV. This marks an increase in intensity of Israel's military actions in Syria, including its capital city.

Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to Syria's government to 'leave Druze alone', a cautionary statement following violent clashes that took place in the Druze-majority city of Sweida.

