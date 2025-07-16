Israeli Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Syria's Capital
An Israeli airstrike near Damascus's presidential palace and intensified attacks damaged Syria's defense ministry. Tensions rose as Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz warned the Syrian government following clashes in Sweida, a Druze-majority city.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:40 IST
In a significant escalation, an Israeli airstrike targeted an area adjacent to the presidential palace in Syria's capital, Damascus, on Wednesday, according to a Reuters report.
Massive airstrikes have caused considerable damage to the Syrian Defense Ministry in Damascus, as seen in live footage broadcasted by Al Jazeera TV. This marks an increase in intensity of Israel's military actions in Syria, including its capital city.
Earlier on Wednesday, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz issued a warning to Syria's government to 'leave Druze alone', a cautionary statement following violent clashes that took place in the Druze-majority city of Sweida.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
G7 Nations Endorse Israel-Iran Ceasefire, Call for Nuclear Deal Talks
London Stock Market Dips As Israel-Iran Truce Ends; Precious Metals Shine
Gaza Debate Intensifies: Israeli Officials Clash Over Military Strategy Amid Hostage Crisis
Israeli military says it captured 'terrorist cell operated by Iran' in southern Syria
Hurdles remain, say mediators, as Trump claims Israel agreed to 60-day Gaza ceasefire