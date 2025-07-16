Left Menu

Crackdown in Kashmir: Properties of Pakistan-based Terror Operatives Seized

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have seized properties of three terrorist handlers operating from Pakistan, in Budgam district. The move aims to disrupt terror networks in the region. These individuals have been involved in facilitating terrorist activities for years, highlighting law enforcement's intensified efforts to combat terrorism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:40 IST
Crackdown in Kashmir: Properties of Pakistan-based Terror Operatives Seized
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant operation against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir authorities have attached properties of three Pakistan-based terror operatives in Budgam district. The decisive action was confirmed by the police on Wednesday.

The properties targeted are situated in the central Kashmir district's Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahib areas. These properties belong to Manzoor Ahmad Chopan, Mohammad Yousuf Malik, and Bilal Ahmad Wani, key figures in facilitating terrorism in the region, according to police reports.

The crackdown is part of a registered case under the Indian Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, aiming to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational support for terror organizations. Authorities assert this move underscores a stringent stance against anti-national activities.

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025