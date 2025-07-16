Crackdown in Kashmir: Properties of Pakistan-based Terror Operatives Seized
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have seized properties of three terrorist handlers operating from Pakistan, in Budgam district. The move aims to disrupt terror networks in the region. These individuals have been involved in facilitating terrorist activities for years, highlighting law enforcement's intensified efforts to combat terrorism.
In a significant operation against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir authorities have attached properties of three Pakistan-based terror operatives in Budgam district. The decisive action was confirmed by the police on Wednesday.
The properties targeted are situated in the central Kashmir district's Khag, Chewa Beerwah, and Harwani Khansahib areas. These properties belong to Manzoor Ahmad Chopan, Mohammad Yousuf Malik, and Bilal Ahmad Wani, key figures in facilitating terrorism in the region, according to police reports.
The crackdown is part of a registered case under the Indian Arms Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, aiming to dismantle the logistical, financial, and operational support for terror organizations. Authorities assert this move underscores a stringent stance against anti-national activities.
