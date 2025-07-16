Left Menu

Kerala HC Criticizes Unauthorized Shrine Trip

The Kerala High Court expressed displeasure over ADGP M R Ajithkumar's use of a tractor, meant for goods, to travel to the Lord Ayyappa shrine. The court questioned the state on actions taken and reported an FIR against the tractor driver for negligent driving.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:45 IST
  • India

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday voiced its displeasure at the actions of ADGP M R Ajithkumar, who reportedly traveled to the Lord Ayyappa shrine using a tractor intended solely for goods transport.

A bench consisting of Justices Anil K Narendran and Muralee Krishna S sought clarification from the state government on measures taken following the incident.

This inquiry emerged during a court-initiated plea, based on a report from the Sabarimala Special Commissioner regarding the senior officer's trip on July 12 and 13.

The court had previously banned the use of tractors for passenger travel on the shrine's trekking path.

The government informed the bench of an FIR against the police department's tractor driver for dangerously transporting three passengers to the shrine on July 12.

The FIR noted another trip back to Pamba on July 13, registering offenses under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Motor Vehicle Act, sans specific passenger details.

(With inputs from agencies.)

