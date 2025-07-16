Left Menu

Defamation Case Twist: Court Dismisses Rane's Appeal

A court has dismissed BJP MP Narayan Rane's appeal to quash a summons in a defamation case initiated by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Rane's remarks at the Konkan Festival allegedly defamed Raut. The challenge against the summons was rejected, and the case will proceed in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 18:53 IST
Defamation Case Twist: Court Dismisses Rane's Appeal
defamation
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant legal development, a court dismissed BJP MP Narayan Rane's plea challenging a summons issued in a defamation case by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The court's decision is linked to Rane's comments at the Konkan Festival accusing Raut of not being on the voters' list.

Rane had allegedly claimed that he facilitated Raut's election to the Rajya Sabha during his time with Shiv Sena, sparking the defamation suit. Raut's legal team argued the magistrate's summons was justified, invalidating Rane's objections about procedural faults.

Despite Rane's protestations of the magistrate's oversight, the special court found no merit in his appeal, ensuring the defamation case will proceed as scheduled. A detailed order is yet to be disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025