Defamation Case Twist: Court Dismisses Rane's Appeal

In a significant legal development, a court dismissed BJP MP Narayan Rane's plea challenging a summons issued in a defamation case by Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. The court's decision is linked to Rane's comments at the Konkan Festival accusing Raut of not being on the voters' list.

Rane had allegedly claimed that he facilitated Raut's election to the Rajya Sabha during his time with Shiv Sena, sparking the defamation suit. Raut's legal team argued the magistrate's summons was justified, invalidating Rane's objections about procedural faults.

Despite Rane's protestations of the magistrate's oversight, the special court found no merit in his appeal, ensuring the defamation case will proceed as scheduled. A detailed order is yet to be disclosed.

