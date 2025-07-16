Left Menu

Marco Rubio Voices U.S. Concerns Over Israeli Strikes on Syria

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed concerns over Israeli strikes on Syria. Rubio stated that he had spoken with involved parties and is actively working on the situation. He hopes for an update soon, noting that clashes between Syrian government and Druze fighters erupted after a ceasefire.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has addressed concerns regarding Israeli strikes on Syria. During a statement, Rubio noted he had recently communicated with the relevant parties and underscored the urgency of the situation. "We're going to be working on that issue as we speak," he stated.

Rubio reiterated the U.S. stance on the matter, emphasizing the need for the fighting to cease. His remarks came following reports of renewed clashes between Syrian government forces and local Druze fighters, which occurred mere hours after a ceasefire agreement had been reached.

The Secretary of State assured that updates would be forthcoming, reflecting the ongoing diplomatic efforts. "We're very concerned about it," he noted, indicating the U.S. commitment to seeking a resolution to the conflict.

