States Battle to Save Billions in Disaster Protection Funding

In a significant legal challenge, a coalition of 20 primarily Democrat-led states has sued the Trump administration, seeking to prevent the termination of a billion-dollar grant initiative designed to bolster infrastructure against natural disasters.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, argues that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) overstepped its authority by deciding to cancel the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program in April, a decision made despite congressional approval and funding.

This legal move comes amid intense scrutiny of FEMA's performance following deadly floods in Texas earlier this month, pressuring the Trump administration over its approach to disaster management and the potential curtailment or dismantling of the agency.

