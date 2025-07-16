Left Menu

States Battle to Save Billions in Disaster Protection Funding

Twenty primarily Democrat-led U.S. states are suing to prevent the Trump administration from ending a significant grant program meant for infrastructure protections against natural disasters. The lawsuit alleges FEMA's overreach in canceling the BRIC program, spotlighting recent criticisms of FEMA's disaster response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 19:45 IST
States Battle to Save Billions in Disaster Protection Funding
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal challenge, a coalition of 20 primarily Democrat-led states has sued the Trump administration, seeking to prevent the termination of a billion-dollar grant initiative designed to bolster infrastructure against natural disasters.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Boston, argues that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) overstepped its authority by deciding to cancel the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) program in April, a decision made despite congressional approval and funding.

This legal move comes amid intense scrutiny of FEMA's performance following deadly floods in Texas earlier this month, pressuring the Trump administration over its approach to disaster management and the potential curtailment or dismantling of the agency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025