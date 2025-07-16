Left Menu

Kerala High Court Upholds Integrity with Contempt Ruling

The Kerala High Court sentenced P K Suresh Kumar to three days of simple imprisonment and fined him Rs 2,000 for contempt. His social media posts accused the court of bias, undermining its integrity. Despite a prior apology, the court found his posts damaging to public confidence and judicial credibility.

Updated: 16-07-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 20:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

The Kerala High Court sent a strong message about upholding judicial integrity by sentencing Ernakulam-native P K Suresh Kumar to three days of simple imprisonment, alongside a Rs 2,000 fine for criminal contempt.

His social media posts claimed ideological bias among judges, harming public trust and confidence. The court noted these allegations suggested improper motives, putting judges' honesty and competence into question, which was deemed unacceptable.

Despite Kumar's previous apology, continued publication of such content led the court to refuse suspension of the sentence, highlighting his lack of candour and unreliable defence presented during proceedings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

