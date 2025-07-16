Arrest on Pennsylvania Avenue: Weapons Found in Unusual Vehicle

The U.S. Capitol Police made a notable arrest on Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday when they detained a man who had guns and a bow and arrow inside his vehicle. The vehicle drew attention due to an unusual tri-cycle strapped to its roof.

Upon closer inspection, officers discovered a bow and arrow along with an empty gun holster clearly visible. They questioned the vehicle's owner, who confessed to having the weapons inside, prompting the arrest.

The U.S. Capitol Police stated that charges are pending as a result of this discovery, which has raised concerns about security in the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)