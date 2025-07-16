Left Menu

Arrest on Pennsylvania Avenue: Weapons Found in Unusual Vehicle

The U.S. Capitol Police detained a man on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington, D.C., after finding guns and a bow and arrow in his vehicle. The vehicle, noted for having a tri-cycle strapped to its roof, caught the attention of officers. Charges against the individual are currently pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:03 IST
Arrest on Pennsylvania Avenue: Weapons Found in Unusual Vehicle
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Capitol Police made a notable arrest on Pennsylvania Avenue on Wednesday when they detained a man who had guns and a bow and arrow inside his vehicle. The vehicle drew attention due to an unusual tri-cycle strapped to its roof.

Upon closer inspection, officers discovered a bow and arrow along with an empty gun holster clearly visible. They questioned the vehicle's owner, who confessed to having the weapons inside, prompting the arrest.

The U.S. Capitol Police stated that charges are pending as a result of this discovery, which has raised concerns about security in the capital city.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

Crowd assaults home guard, vandalize police station in UP's Kanpur; 5 held

 India
2
France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

France's Economic Overhaul: Bayrou's Bold Budget Move

 France
3
Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

Maharashtra Tightens Grip on Drug Offenders: MCOCA Amendment Unleashed

 India
4
Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

Dubai's Bharat Mart: Gateway to Global Trade for Indian MSMEs

 United Arab Emirates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Advanced Geospatial Artificial Intelligence reveals infrastructure exposure to hidden flood risks

AI accurately diagnoses Type 2 diabetes using biomarkers

AI integration enhances energy use efficiency in resource-heavy cities

Bioremediation strategy targets high-toxicity wastewater using engineered microbes

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025