Delhi's Battle Against Drug Menace Intensifies

Delhi Social Welfare Minister Ravindra Indraj Singh has taken a decisive stand against drug-related activities by urging Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora to hold beat officers directly accountable for monitoring these activities within their designated areas.

Singh believes that assigning responsibility at the grassroots level is essential to make the anti-drug drive more effective. In a recent review meeting, he directed various departments and NGOs to collaborate with the police in identifying dark spots prone to drug peddling for targeted awareness drives.

Highlighting the need for tighter regulation, Singh advised caution among medical stores in the sale of intoxicants. He also called on educational institutions to ban the sale of tobacco near their premises and encouraged the establishment of 'Drug-Free Clubs' on campuses.

(With inputs from agencies.)