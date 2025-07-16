Left Menu

Cross-Border Crime: Arrest in East Khasi Hills Amid Motorcycle Theft Surge

A 26-year-old, Barister Kharrymba, was arrested in Meghalaya for allegedly transporting a stolen motorcycle to Bangladesh. Police nabbed him in Laitlyngkot following intelligence reports. This arrest highlights ongoing concerns about motorcycle thefts and cross-border smuggling in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 16-07-2025 21:19 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 21:19 IST
A man has been apprehended in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district for his alleged role in a vehicle theft operation that stretches across international borders, police announced on Wednesday.

Identified as Barister Kharrymba, 26, the suspect was intercepted in the Laitlyngkot area after police received specific intelligence regarding his criminal activities. During questioning, Kharrymba admitted that he was hired by a Bangladeshi national to transport a stolen motorcycle from Upper Shillong to an undisclosed location near the international boundary.

Kharrymba's arrest is part of broader police efforts to curb the rise in motorcycle thefts and smuggling operations in the region. In recent months, there have been multiple arrests related to such crimes, including the dismantling of a bike theft ring in February and three arrests in March for similar offenses.

