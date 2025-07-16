Left Menu

Louisiana Police Chiefs Arrested in Visa Fraud Investigation

A federal probe led to the arrest of three Louisiana police chiefs involved in issuing false crime reports for immigrants seeking U-visas. These reports falsely identified immigrants as crime victims. Authorities assured that the arrests don't implicate entire departments in wrongdoing, emphasizing the potential for U-visa program exploitation.

Updated: 16-07-2025 21:32 IST
In a significant development, three current or former police chiefs in Louisiana have been apprehended following a federal investigation into a visa fraud scheme. According to US Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook, the officials allegedly sold forged police reports to immigrants seeking legal status in the United States.

The fraudulent reports claimed that immigrants were victims of crimes, allowing them to apply for special U-visas. Some of these visas provide a pathway to citizenship for those who assist law enforcement in investigating crimes. Each fake report reportedly earned the police officials USD 5,000, accumulating hundreds of illicit reports.

Authorities stressed that the arrests do not suggest endemic corruption within the involved police departments. The case highlights vulnerabilities within the U-visa program, previously flagged for fraud risks, as it aims to support victims of crime while aiding law enforcement efforts.

