Israeli Airstrikes Target Damascus: Tensions Escalate as Syria Faces Internal Strife

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on Wednesday as Israel launched a series of airstrikes in Damascus, targeting key military infrastructure and escalating a conflict involving the Druze community in southern Syria.

These actions come at a time when Syrian interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa is grappling with deep internal divisions and ongoing violence. Despite warming relations with the United States, Sharaa's administration continues to face accusations from Israel of harboring Islamist groups.

Reports from the ground in Sweida, a city predominantly inhabited by the Druze minority, paint a grim picture of destruction and fear. As various factions clash, civilians remain caught in the crossfire, underscoring the urgent need for a sustainable resolution to the conflict.

