Drone Strike Hits Hunt Oil's Dohuk Field

A drone attack has targeted an oilfield in Dohuk, operated by Hunt Oil, marking the second assault on the same site in one day. This incident is part of a series of recent attacks on oilfields in Iraq's Kurdistan region, raising concerns about regional security.

  • Country:
  • Iraq

A drone attack has targeted an oilfield operated by the U.S. company Hunt Oil in Dohuk, Iraq, according to security sources. The strike marks the second attack on the Ain Sifni oilfield on the same day.

This incident contributes to a troubling pattern of attacks on oil sites within the semi-autonomous Kurdistan region. Recent days have seen a spike in such assaults, raising alarms about the stability and security of the area.

These repeated attacks pose significant challenges to the energy sector in the region, affecting international operations and local economies. The continuation of such attacks could hinder oil production and further destabilize the already fragile security situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

