U.S. Calls for Syrian Troop Withdrawal Amid Sweida Clashes

The United States has made a direct appeal to the Syrian government, urging it to withdraw its troops to enable a reduction in hostilities. This request comes after fighting reignited in Sweida between Syrian forces and local Druze combatants, shortly after a ceasefire had been brokered.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted the U.S. stance in an interview on Fox News, stressing the need for Syrian military withdrawal to facilitate peace talks and de-escalation among all involved parties.

As tensions remain high, the U.S. call seeks to prevent further conflict and protect civilian lives in the conflict-prone southern city of Sweida.

(With inputs from agencies.)