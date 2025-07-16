Left Menu

U.S. Calls for Syrian Troop Withdrawal Amid Sweida Clashes

The U.S. has urged Syria to pull back its troops to enable a de-escalation of tensions following renewed clashes between Syrian forces and local Druze fighters in Sweida. The call came via State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce, following a short-lived ceasefire.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 16-07-2025 23:15 IST
The United States has made a direct appeal to the Syrian government, urging it to withdraw its troops to enable a reduction in hostilities. This request comes after fighting reignited in Sweida between Syrian forces and local Druze combatants, shortly after a ceasefire had been brokered.

State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce highlighted the U.S. stance in an interview on Fox News, stressing the need for Syrian military withdrawal to facilitate peace talks and de-escalation among all involved parties.

As tensions remain high, the U.S. call seeks to prevent further conflict and protect civilian lives in the conflict-prone southern city of Sweida.

(With inputs from agencies.)

