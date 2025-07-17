Left Menu

Tragic Strike: Russian Forces Hit Shopping Centre in Dobropillia

A deadly strike by Russian forces hit a shopping centre in Dobropillia, killing two people and injuring up to 27. A 500-kg bomb was deployed during peak shopping hours, causing significant damage. President Zelenskiy condemned the attack, highlighting the lack of military logic behind it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 00:01 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 00:01 IST
On Wednesday, a devastating strike by Russian forces targeted a shopping centre and market in Dobropillia, a town near the frontline of the Ukrainian conflict. Officials reported two fatalities and up to 27 injuries, along with substantial damage to the surrounding area.

Vadym Filashkin, governor of the eastern Donetsk region, disclosed that a 500-kg bomb was deployed at 5:20 p.m. amid busy shopping hours. The attack led to the destruction of eight apartment blocks and eight cars, while fires erupted around the shopping centre.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the incident in a video address, describing it as 'horrific Russian terror.' He criticized the lack of military strategy behind the strikes, which sought to maximize casualties.

