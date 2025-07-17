Left Menu

Trump's Optimism on China’s Fentanyl Crackdown

President Donald Trump expresses optimism that China will enforce stricter penalties, including death sentences, for fentanyl manufacturing and distribution. The comments come amid ongoing tensions over drug control between the U.S. and China. Efforts to lower tensions are ongoing, with both sides taking steps to control fentanyl precursors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 04:22 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 04:22 IST
Donald Trump

In a significant diplomatic move, U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Wednesday that he anticipates China will implement death penalties for those involved in fentanyl production and distribution. This development is part of broader hopes for a deal between the two nations concerning illicit drugs.

Washington has long criticized China for not adequately controlling the flow of chemicals crucial for producing fentanyl, a major contributor to overdose deaths in the United States. Meanwhile, China has countered these accusations, suggesting the U.S. uses the fentanyl issue as leverage. In a bid to pressurize Beijing, Trump had earlier levied a 20% tariff on Chinese goods, a measure that persists despite a tentative trade agreement.

Amid this backdrop, Trump signed the HALT Fentanyl Act, which aims to increase penalties for fentanyl-related offenses. This comes as over 450,000 Americans have succumbed to opioid overdoses in the past decade. Though China has resisted some demands made by Washington, such as prominently publicizing their fentanyl crackdown, they have taken strides in counter-narcotics, exemplified by recent regulatory changes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

