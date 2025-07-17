Left Menu

ED Cracks Down on Alleged Religious Conversion Racket in UP Linked to 'Chhangur Baba'

The Enforcement Directorate conducted raids in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai as part of a money laundering probe into a religious conversion racket allegedly linked to Jalaluddin, also known as Chhangur Baba. The investigation involves 14 locations and significant funds allegedly amassed by Jalaluddin from the Middle East.

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) launched coordinated raids on multiple sites in Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai, probing a religious conversion racket allegedly associated with 'Chhangur Baba', as part of a money laundering investigation, officials revealed. The operation highlights a broader effort to tackle fraudulent financial activities.

Officials confirmed that raids were conducted at 14 premises, including 12 in Balrampur district and two in Mumbai, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The coordinated action began early Thursday morning, with Central Reserve Police Force personnel providing essential security for the ED teams involved.

This investigative push follows the filing of a federal case concerning Jalaluddin, alias Chhangur Baba, alleged as the mastermind behind the conversion racket. Authorities accuse Jalaluddin and his associates of amassing Rs 106 crore in funds, primarily from the Middle East, through illicit means linked to operations based at the 'Chand Auliya Dargah' in Uttar Pradesh.

