Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Young Girl Assaulted

A 10-year-old girl allegedly faced a horrifying ordeal as she was abducted and sexually assaulted while returning home from school in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu.

The accused, reportedly in his mid-twenties, trailed the victim on a village road before gagging and dragging her into the bushes.

Informed by the girl, her grandmother alerted the police, who have now launched a manhunt to capture the perpetrator.