Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Young Girl Assaulted

In Tamil Nadu's Gummidipoondi, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man. The perpetrator, believed to be in his mid-twenties, followed the victim, gagged, and dragged her into a bush. The police have initiated a search to apprehend the suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 17-07-2025 10:52 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 10:52 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 10-year-old girl allegedly faced a horrifying ordeal as she was abducted and sexually assaulted while returning home from school in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu.

The accused, reportedly in his mid-twenties, trailed the victim on a village road before gagging and dragging her into the bushes.

Informed by the girl, her grandmother alerted the police, who have now launched a manhunt to capture the perpetrator.

