Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Young Girl Assaulted
In Tamil Nadu's Gummidipoondi, a 10-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by an unidentified man. The perpetrator, believed to be in his mid-twenties, followed the victim, gagged, and dragged her into a bush. The police have initiated a search to apprehend the suspect.
A 10-year-old girl allegedly faced a horrifying ordeal as she was abducted and sexually assaulted while returning home from school in Gummidipoondi, Tamil Nadu.
The accused, reportedly in his mid-twenties, trailed the victim on a village road before gagging and dragging her into the bushes.
Informed by the girl, her grandmother alerted the police, who have now launched a manhunt to capture the perpetrator.
