Tragedy in Al-Kut: Fire Claims Lives in Iraqi Hypermarket

A catastrophic fire swept through a hypermarket in al-Kut, eastern Iraq, leaving a tragic toll of at least 60 deceased and 11 missing, as confirmed by the city's health officials and police sources.

Social media circulated unsettling footage of the five-storey building enveloped in flames while firefighters battled the intense blaze. Although Reuters could not independently verify these videos, the scenes depicted are harrowing.

Authorities have identified 59 victims, with one body unidentifiable due to severe burns, as ongoing recovery efforts continue amid fire debris. The al-Kut governor has urged accountability, filing lawsuits against the building's and mall's owner, with preliminary investigation results expected within 48 hours.

(With inputs from agencies.)