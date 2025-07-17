Urgent Patriot Transfers to Bolster Ukraine's Defense

Efforts to swiftly deliver additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine are intensifying, according to NATO's top military commander Alexus Grynkewich. His comments came on Thursday as Ukraine faces some of the deadliest Russian assaults to date.

Addressing a conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, Grynkewich stated, "Preparations are underway, we are working very closely with the Germans on the Patriot transfer." He emphasized the directive to expedite the process.

This move highlights the urgency and complexity of international military collaborations aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense in light of escalating tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)