Urgent Patriot Transfers to Bolster Ukraine's Defense
NATO is expediting the transfer of Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine amidst intense Russian attacks. Commander Alexus Grynkewich confirmed collaboration with Germany to ensure rapid delivery, highlighting the urgency of bolstering Ukraine's defense capabilities.
- Country:
- Germany
Efforts to swiftly deliver additional Patriot air defence systems to Ukraine are intensifying, according to NATO's top military commander Alexus Grynkewich. His comments came on Thursday as Ukraine faces some of the deadliest Russian assaults to date.
Addressing a conference in Wiesbaden, Germany, Grynkewich stated, "Preparations are underway, we are working very closely with the Germans on the Patriot transfer." He emphasized the directive to expedite the process.
This move highlights the urgency and complexity of international military collaborations aimed at strengthening Ukraine's defense in light of escalating tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- NATO
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Patriot
- air defence
- Alexus Grynkewich
- Germany
- transfer
- urgent
- conference
ALSO READ
Germany, UK to sign mutual assistance defence pact, reports Politico
Germany's Merz not planning call with Russia's Putin after Macron call
Germany says Russia using media platform Red to sow discontent
Germany backs cross-border gas agreement with Netherlands
Air defence missiles among weaponry US is withholding from Ukraine, AP sources say