Left Menu

Jihadist Surge: JNIM's Quest for Sahel Dominance and the Shift in Regional Power

The insurgent group Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) launched a series of lethal attacks across Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger in May and June, leaving over 850 people dead. Analysts suggest this surge in violence marks a strategic shift toward controlling urban territories in the Sahel, as regional governments grapple with geopolitical changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:34 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:34 IST
Jihadist Surge: JNIM's Quest for Sahel Dominance and the Shift in Regional Power

Gunfire shattered the dawn on June 1 at Mali's Boulkessi military base as jihadist insurgents linked to al-Qaeda stormed the camp. Caught off guard, newly deployed soldiers scrambled for cover or fled, leading to a massacre that jihadists jubilantly documented in online videos.

These attacks were part of a deadly spree by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), claiming over 400 soldiers' lives in the region from May to June. Regional analysts note a strategic shift as JNIM aims to control territories around urban centers in the Sahel, sparking fears of escalating conflict.

The violence underscores a geopolitical shift as Sahelian governments have distanced themselves from Western allies, seeking Russian military support, only to face ongoing insurgencies. Analysts believe JNIM's goal is to impose Islamic rule across the West Africa coast while targeting marginalized communities for recruitment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025