Gunfire shattered the dawn on June 1 at Mali's Boulkessi military base as jihadist insurgents linked to al-Qaeda stormed the camp. Caught off guard, newly deployed soldiers scrambled for cover or fled, leading to a massacre that jihadists jubilantly documented in online videos.

These attacks were part of a deadly spree by Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM), claiming over 400 soldiers' lives in the region from May to June. Regional analysts note a strategic shift as JNIM aims to control territories around urban centers in the Sahel, sparking fears of escalating conflict.

The violence underscores a geopolitical shift as Sahelian governments have distanced themselves from Western allies, seeking Russian military support, only to face ongoing insurgencies. Analysts believe JNIM's goal is to impose Islamic rule across the West Africa coast while targeting marginalized communities for recruitment.

