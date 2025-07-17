Limited Impact: U.S. June Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

A new U.S. assessment indicates that American strikes conducted in June only succeeded in dismantling one of three Iranian nuclear sites, as reported by NBC News.

Current and former U.S. officials, familiar with the assessment, stated that President Donald Trump rejected a proposed plan for further comprehensive strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, which would have entailed several weeks of military engagement.

While this revelation underscores the limited impact of the June operations, Reuters has been unable to verify the NBC report independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)