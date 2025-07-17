Left Menu

Limited Impact: U.S. June Strikes on Iran's Nuclear Sites

A recent U.S. assessment revealed that American strikes in June only destroyed one of three Iranian nuclear facilities. Despite recommendations for more extensive military action, President Trump declined the proposal for comprehensive strikes that would have spanned several weeks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 14:48 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 14:48 IST
A new U.S. assessment indicates that American strikes conducted in June only succeeded in dismantling one of three Iranian nuclear sites, as reported by NBC News.

Current and former U.S. officials, familiar with the assessment, stated that President Donald Trump rejected a proposed plan for further comprehensive strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, which would have entailed several weeks of military engagement.

While this revelation underscores the limited impact of the June operations, Reuters has been unable to verify the NBC report independently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

