Controversy Unfolds: Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Allegations
The Congress has accused the Election Commission of manipulating the electoral roll revision in Bihar to disenfranchise voters, labeling it a 'deliberate and diabolical' act. Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures claim the move favors the BJP, with allegations of foul play and pleas reaching the Supreme Court.
Allegations of electoral manipulation have cast a shadow over Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, claim the process is a calculated attempt to disenfranchise voters and rig upcoming elections in favor of the BJP.
In a series of statements, Gandhi accused the Election Commission of acting as the BJP's 'Election Chori branch,' allegedly caught 'red-handed' in illegal activities. The accusations extend to media coverage, with journalist Ajit Anjum facing allegations of inciting communal tensions, purportedly linked to his reporting on the SIR process.
Despite these claims, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has expressed gratitude to Bihar voters for participating in the revision, positioning it as necessary housekeeping. The controversy has reached the Supreme Court, with multiple pleas challenging the revision's intent as assembly elections loom in the state.
