Left Menu

Controversy Unfolds: Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Allegations

The Congress has accused the Election Commission of manipulating the electoral roll revision in Bihar to disenfranchise voters, labeling it a 'deliberate and diabolical' act. Rahul Gandhi and other opposition figures claim the move favors the BJP, with allegations of foul play and pleas reaching the Supreme Court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 15:55 IST
Controversy Unfolds: Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision Sparks Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Allegations of electoral manipulation have cast a shadow over Bihar's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, claim the process is a calculated attempt to disenfranchise voters and rig upcoming elections in favor of the BJP.

In a series of statements, Gandhi accused the Election Commission of acting as the BJP's 'Election Chori branch,' allegedly caught 'red-handed' in illegal activities. The accusations extend to media coverage, with journalist Ajit Anjum facing allegations of inciting communal tensions, purportedly linked to his reporting on the SIR process.

Despite these claims, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar has expressed gratitude to Bihar voters for participating in the revision, positioning it as necessary housekeeping. The controversy has reached the Supreme Court, with multiple pleas challenging the revision's intent as assembly elections loom in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Low-Carbon Roads to Resilience: Sahel’s Strategy for Rural Logistics and Development

Green Transition Through Trade: Brazil’s Two-Decade Labor Market Transformation

Breaking Barriers: Unlocking the Philippines’ Path to High-Income Status by 2040

New FDA Health Claim Highlights Yogurt’s Potential to Reduce Type 2 Diabetes Risk

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025