Press Freedom Under Threat: FIR Against Journalist Sparks Outcry
The Editors Guild of India criticized the registration of an FIR against journalist Ajit Anjum for reporting on irregularities in Bihar's electoral roll revision. They argue that the action taken against Anjum's legitimate journalistic activities is excessive and troubling.
New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 16:00 IST
The Editors Guild of India has strongly opposed the filing of an FIR against journalist Ajit Anjum, denouncing it as an 'excessive' reaction to his coverage of alleged irregularities in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.
In its statement, the Guild expressed its deep concern over the impact such legal actions could have on journalistic freedoms, particularly in India's democratic landscape.
While it didn't take a position on the content of Anjum's reports, the Guild emphasized that registering an FIR for carrying out a legitimate journalistic task appears to be disproportionate and unwarranted.
