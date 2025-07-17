Press Freedom Under Threat: FIR Against Journalist Sparks Outcry

The Editors Guild of India has strongly opposed the filing of an FIR against journalist Ajit Anjum, denouncing it as an 'excessive' reaction to his coverage of alleged irregularities in Bihar's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

In its statement, the Guild expressed its deep concern over the impact such legal actions could have on journalistic freedoms, particularly in India's democratic landscape.

While it didn't take a position on the content of Anjum's reports, the Guild emphasized that registering an FIR for carrying out a legitimate journalistic task appears to be disproportionate and unwarranted.

(With inputs from agencies.)