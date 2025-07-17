Left Menu

Belgium Halts Military Transit to Israel via Flemish Region

A Brussels court has mandated the Flemish regional government to cease any military equipment transits to Israel. This decision impacts the Antwerp-Bruges port, a key European transportation hub.

Updated: 17-07-2025 16:07 IST
  • Country:
  • Belgium

A court in Brussels has issued a ruling that requires the Flemish regional government to halt all transit of military equipment to Israel, as reported by the Belgian news agency Belga.

This directive is significant given that the region hosts the Antwerp-Bruges port, one of Europe's largest and most crucial logistical hubs.

The decision may have broader implications on the movement of military goods within Europe, emphasizing the strategic importance of this maritime infrastructure.

