Pope Leo Urges Ceasefire After Church Attack
Pope Leo expressed deep sadness over the deaths of two individuals following an Israeli strike on Gaza's sole Catholic Church. He urged dialogue and a ceasefire in a telegram signed by Cardinal Pietro Parolin. The Pope reaffirmed his spiritual solidarity with the affected parish community.
Pope Leo voiced his sorrow on Thursday after two fatalities resulted from an apparent Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic Church. The Vatican's Secretary of State, Cardinal Pietro Parolin, conveyed the Pope's condolences in a telegram to the victims.
Pope Leo emphasized his spiritual support, noting his closeness to Father Gabriele Romanelli and the affected parish community. He reiterated his urgent call for a ceasefire, advocating for dialogue and enduring peace in the region.
The Vatican's statement and the Pope's telegram did not include any direct condemnation of the attack.
