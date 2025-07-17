NHRC Takes Action: Railway Board and Haryana Police Face Notices Over Panipat Train Incident

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stepped in, addressing the grave incident of a woman's alleged gang-rape and subsequent brutalization on a stationary train in Panipat, Haryana.

According to reports, after the alleged assault, the perpetrators threw her onto the railway tracks, where her leg was injured by an oncoming train. The NHRC has issued notices to the Railway Board chairman and DGP of Haryana, demanding a comprehensive report on the incident within two weeks. The report should also explain the victim's health status and the compensation, if any, provided to her.

The woman's plight came to light after her husband reported her missing, following a domestic dispute. She was later found on the tracks by the police, revealing her battle with depression due to the recent death of her child. The alleged attackers are yet to be apprehended as the investigation continues.