Georgia Thwarts $3 Million Uranium Deal

Georgia's State Security Service detained two individuals attempting to sell $3 million of uranium, a material that could be used for lethal bombs. This operation averted a transnational crime involving nuclear material sale. Historical context reveals previous illicit nuclear trades in Georgia.

The State Security Service of Georgia announced the arrest of two individuals involved in an illegal attempt to sell $3 million worth of uranium, which holds the potential for manufacturing lethal bombs.

This incident is part of a broader effort to thwart transnational crimes relating to the illegal trafficking of nuclear materials, notably the radioactive element uranium. The arrests occurred in Batumi, on the Black Sea coast, where one Georgian and a foreign national were captured. They could face a decade-long prison sentence if found guilty.

Despite requests for more information from Reuters, the State Security Service withheld specifics on the uranium's enrichment level. Georgia's history includes various incidents of illicit nuclear trade, highlighting ongoing security concerns post-Soviet Union dissolution in 1991.

