Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Await Judgment in Subversion Appeal

A Hong Kong hearing for 12 pro-democracy activists appealing their subversion convictions concluded, with a verdict expected in nine months. Originally charged under a national security law, 45 activists were jailed after a 2020 unofficial primary election. Defence argues fair trial denial; prosecution cites unprecedented conspiracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 17:55 IST
The appeal hearing for 12 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, who are challenging their convictions for subversion, concluded on Thursday. The final judgment is expected within nine months. These activists, part of the '47 democrats', were originally charged following their arrest under China's stringent national security law in 2021.

Forty-five of them were jailed for organizing an unofficial primary election in 2020. Their actions came in the wake of Beijing's crackdown on pro-democracy protests. Eleven activists are contesting their convictions and sentences, while one who admitted guilt is solely challenging her sentence.

Prosecutors described the case as an 'unprecedented conspiracy' aimed at crippling the government. Defence lawyers criticized the trial's fairness, arguing the judges were interventionist, jeopardizing a fair cross-examination process. A further appeal to Hong Kong's highest court remains possible after the judgment.

