Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists Await Judgment in Subversion Appeal
A Hong Kong hearing for 12 pro-democracy activists appealing their subversion convictions concluded, with a verdict expected in nine months. Originally charged under a national security law, 45 activists were jailed after a 2020 unofficial primary election. Defence argues fair trial denial; prosecution cites unprecedented conspiracy.
The appeal hearing for 12 pro-democracy activists in Hong Kong, who are challenging their convictions for subversion, concluded on Thursday. The final judgment is expected within nine months. These activists, part of the '47 democrats', were originally charged following their arrest under China's stringent national security law in 2021.
Forty-five of them were jailed for organizing an unofficial primary election in 2020. Their actions came in the wake of Beijing's crackdown on pro-democracy protests. Eleven activists are contesting their convictions and sentences, while one who admitted guilt is solely challenging her sentence.
Prosecutors described the case as an 'unprecedented conspiracy' aimed at crippling the government. Defence lawyers criticized the trial's fairness, arguing the judges were interventionist, jeopardizing a fair cross-examination process. A further appeal to Hong Kong's highest court remains possible after the judgment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Jury in Diddy's sex trafficking trial to resume deliberations after reaching partial verdict
HCG denies allegations of unfair trials at its facility
Beijing tightens noose on Hong Kong: National Security mandates now extend to business, education
HCG denies allegations of unfair trials at its facility
Top shooters back in India reckoning post Dehradun Rifle/Pistol trials