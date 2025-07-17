Left Menu

High-Stakes Investigation Turmoil in Telangana: A Political Drama Unfolds

Telangana's political landscape heats up as Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy defends the investigation into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project. As high-profile figures face scrutiny, controversies swirl over alleged irregularities while Reddy seeks federal support for development projects, sparking political tensions with the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 18:45 IST
  • India

In the latest twist of Telangana's political arena, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has staunchly defended the ongoing investigation into the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project's alleged irregularities. Despite criticism hinting at the capture of only 'small fish' so far, Reddy pointed out that the investigation is unraveling in a manner akin to a movie plot, where the 'villain' emerges later.

The investigation progressed as disproportionate assets were discovered during raids at officials' premises. The Justice P C Ghose Commission, which is leading the inquiry, has extended its hearings up to July 2025 to ensure comprehensive scrutiny. High-profile figures, including former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, have testified, defending documentation and government approvals related to the project.

Amidst these developments, Reddy questioned the BJP's call for transferring phone tapping cases to the Enforcement Directorate, suggesting political motives. Concomitantly, Reddy sought federal backing in New Delhi for semiconductor projects and railway lines while emphasizing his commitment to prioritizing Telangana's development.

