Mumbai Blackmail Scandal: Collegian's Trust Betrayed

The Mumbai police have apprehended a 20-year-old suspect accused of threatening to spread explicit photographs of a female college student unless she paid an extortion sum. The arrest occurred after the suspect allegedly used the photographs to blackmail the victim.

According to DN Nagar police officers, the victim's intimate images were taken by her boyfriend, who then shared them with a friend. Both individuals subsequently attempted to use these images for blackmail and extortion.

The victim, originally from Gurugram, Haryana, is a student at a reputed college in Mumbai. Authorities have charged her boyfriend with sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and extortion under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts to apprehend the second accused are currently underway.