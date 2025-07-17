Mumbai Blackmail Scandal: Collegian's Trust Betrayed
A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening to distribute obscene photographs of a collegian, seeking to extort money. The victim's boyfriend and his friend were involved, leading to charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and extortion. Mumbai police are pursuing the second suspect.
The Mumbai police have apprehended a 20-year-old suspect accused of threatening to spread explicit photographs of a female college student unless she paid an extortion sum. The arrest occurred after the suspect allegedly used the photographs to blackmail the victim.
According to DN Nagar police officers, the victim's intimate images were taken by her boyfriend, who then shared them with a friend. Both individuals subsequently attempted to use these images for blackmail and extortion.
The victim, originally from Gurugram, Haryana, is a student at a reputed college in Mumbai. Authorities have charged her boyfriend with sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and extortion under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts to apprehend the second accused are currently underway.
