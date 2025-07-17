Left Menu

Mumbai Blackmail Scandal: Collegian's Trust Betrayed

A 20-year-old man was arrested for allegedly threatening to distribute obscene photographs of a collegian, seeking to extort money. The victim's boyfriend and his friend were involved, leading to charges of sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and extortion. Mumbai police are pursuing the second suspect.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 19:17 IST
Mumbai Blackmail Scandal: Collegian's Trust Betrayed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police have apprehended a 20-year-old suspect accused of threatening to spread explicit photographs of a female college student unless she paid an extortion sum. The arrest occurred after the suspect allegedly used the photographs to blackmail the victim.

According to DN Nagar police officers, the victim's intimate images were taken by her boyfriend, who then shared them with a friend. Both individuals subsequently attempted to use these images for blackmail and extortion.

The victim, originally from Gurugram, Haryana, is a student at a reputed college in Mumbai. Authorities have charged her boyfriend with sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, and extortion under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts to apprehend the second accused are currently underway.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025