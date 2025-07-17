Contentious Security Bill Sparks Protests in Nashik

In a significant display of dissent, Congress workers in Nashik staged a protest on Thursday challenging the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill, 2024. Protesters argue that this bill, reminiscent of colonial era suppressions, aims to curb freedoms under the guise of maintaining public security.

The contentious bill, passed by both Houses of the Maharashtra legislature, focuses on preventing unlawful activities by Left-wing extremist groups, particularly targeting 'urban Naxalism'. However, its stringent measures including heavy fines and extended jail terms have drawn sharp criticism from civil society and opposition parties.

Leading the Nashik protest, Congress's local president, Akash Chhajed, emphasized that the bill threatens the fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution, as it seeks to stifle those pursuing justice democratically. The Congress party has condemned the bill's passing and demanded its immediate withdrawal.

