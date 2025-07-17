Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds as Gaza Conflict Escalates
Israeli forces have killed at least 27 people in recent attacks on the Gaza Strip. This includes a strike on the Holy Family Church, which killed three. Efforts for a ceasefire continue amid escalating violence. Notable figures, including Pope Leo, have called for an immediate ceasefire.
The Gaza Strip is witnessing a severe humanitarian crisis as Israeli forces have killed at least 27 individuals in recent strikes, one of which targeted the Holy Family Church and resulted in three fatalities.
Amid ongoing hostilities, efforts led by U.S. officials and Arab mediators are underway to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Pope Leo and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have publicly condemned the violence and called for an immediate cessation of attacks on civilians.
Despite ongoing negotiations, reports indicate that substantive breakthroughs have yet to be achieved, with disagreements persisting over security and aid delivery. International observers continue to express deep concern over the conflict's impact on innocent lives and the region's stability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Over 12 Million Children Harmed by Conflict in MENA as UNICEF Sounds Alarm
Kremlin says US pause on weapons to Ukraine will hasten conflict's end
Putin, Macron hold talks post 3 years on Ukraine conflict and Middle East tensions
Pope Leo tells Turkish first lady he could visit Turkey at end-November, Turkish presidency says
Republic of Korea’s $7.6M Boost Food Aids 233,000 in Conflict-Hit Mozambique