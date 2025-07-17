Humanitarian Crisis Unfolds as Gaza Conflict Escalates

The Gaza Strip is witnessing a severe humanitarian crisis as Israeli forces have killed at least 27 individuals in recent strikes, one of which targeted the Holy Family Church and resulted in three fatalities.

Amid ongoing hostilities, efforts led by U.S. officials and Arab mediators are underway to broker a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. Pope Leo and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni have publicly condemned the violence and called for an immediate cessation of attacks on civilians.

Despite ongoing negotiations, reports indicate that substantive breakthroughs have yet to be achieved, with disagreements persisting over security and aid delivery. International observers continue to express deep concern over the conflict's impact on innocent lives and the region's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)