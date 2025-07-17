Left Menu

Slovenia Stands Alone: Bold Move Against Israeli Ministers

Slovenia has become the first EU country to declare two Israeli ministers persona non grata: National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotric. This decisive action comes after the EU's inability to agree on a unified response to alleged human rights violations by Israel.

Updated: 17-07-2025 20:59 IST
In a landmark decision, Slovenia has become the first member of the European Union to declare Israel's National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotric persona non grata, according to Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon.

The bold move follows a recent meeting of EU foreign ministers in Brussels, which failed to reach a consensus on a collective response to alleged human rights abuses by Israel. As a result, Slovenia has independently chosen to take a stand.

This decision underscores Slovenia's commitment to human rights and could pave the way for other EU nations to follow suit in taking individual actions against such violations.

