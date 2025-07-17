Mumbai Court Rejects Case Against Mamata Banerjee Due to Lack of Sanction

A Mumbai court has dismissed a plea against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged hate speech, citing the absence of necessary government sanction.

The plea, initiated by a Mumbai lawyer, accused Banerjee of repeatedly making statements that purportedly insulted religious sentiments and incited communal disharmony.

Despite allegations connecting her remarks to violence at RG KAR Medical College in West Bengal, the court noted the requirement of prior sanction under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, leading to the dismissal of the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)