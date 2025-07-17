Left Menu

Mumbai Court Rejects Case Against Mamata Banerjee Due to Lack of Sanction

A Mumbai court has dismissed a plea seeking to register a case against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over alleged hate speech, citing a lack of prior sanction from appropriate government authorities. The plea involved claims of her statements inciting religious disharmony after an incident in West Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:04 IST
Mumbai Court Rejects Case Against Mamata Banerjee Due to Lack of Sanction
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai court has dismissed a plea against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for alleged hate speech, citing the absence of necessary government sanction.

The plea, initiated by a Mumbai lawyer, accused Banerjee of repeatedly making statements that purportedly insulted religious sentiments and incited communal disharmony.

Despite allegations connecting her remarks to violence at RG KAR Medical College in West Bengal, the court noted the requirement of prior sanction under Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, leading to the dismissal of the complaint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025